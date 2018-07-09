WEST GLACIER – Beginning Monday, July 9th, Sperry Chalet reconstruction activities will begin.

Dick Anderson Construction was awarded the over $4 million contract last month for the first phase of the project which also saw a $12 million boost from the federal government.

The historic chalet was badly burned last August during the Sprague Fire that burned thousands of acres in the park.

The rebuilding of the Sperry Chalet on its original site was made possible because of the quick response and financial support of the Glacier National Park Conservancy immediately after the fire.

The Conservancy raised $200,000 for a “Phase Zero” emergency stabilization and preservation of the chalet’s stone masonry walls before winter set in.

Construction is anticipated to last through the end of October. Bids for a phase 2 construction contract are expected to be solicited in the fall of 2018.

Dick Anderson Construction will begin by constructing temporary platforms for crew sleeping facilities. This summer’s work will include new foundation work to stabilize and level the interior structure, with the ultimate goal of supporting a roof.

After the foundation is constructed, the main work will include seismic stabilization through the construction of the interior walls, floors, and roof framing. The roof constructed in 2018 will be a temporary membrane to protect the structure through the 2018-2019 winter. Materials will be delivered via helicopter and mule train to support reconstruction activities.

The Sperry Chalet Dining Room will begin operating to serve construction crews and visitors to the area. Lunch and a la carte services are available from 11 am – 5 pm. Breakfast and dinner will be available to the public via reservation with Belton Chalets, Inc. by calling (888) 345-2649.

Mule train and helicopter flight activity may necessitate temporary closures of adjacent trails including the Gunsight Trail and the Sperry Chalet complex. Visitors who wish to monitor trail status around the chalet should consult the Glacier National Park Trail Status Webpage and Area Closures.

Swan Mountain Outfitters will offer horseback rides to the chalet on a limited basis. More details and reservation information can be found on their website.

Due to potential temporary significant adverse impacts on grizzly bear habitat, in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the park will temporarily close some areas near the area anticipated to be impacted by helicopter flights delivering materials to the Sperry Chalet construction site.

Those areas are the Snyder Basin above the Sperry Trail Junction, including Snyder Lakes and Campground; and the Upper Lincoln Creek Drainage, Lincoln Lake, and Lincoln Campground.

The duration of the closures may impact backcountry campground reservations at Snyder and Lincoln Backcountry Campgrounds. Visitors with reservations will be contacted as the season progresses if trip itineraries must be altered.

When the majority of construction materials have been delivered to the site and helicopter operations return to average administrative levels, grizzly bear habitat closures will be lifted.