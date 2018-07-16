GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – The Glacier National Park Conservancy is launching a $500,000 campaign to complete restoration of the historic Sperry Chalet as workers begin the first phase of reconstruction.

The Sperry Chalet, which was destroyed by the Sprague Fire in August of 2017, survived heavy winter snows and is now a hive of activity.

Glacier National Park Conservancy Executive Director Doug Mitchell was so excited he camped Sunday night just to see the start of the project.

Story continues below



“It was an incredibly special moment to be able to be on site at Sperry, on a beautiful morning on Monday when the workers showed up to transform this historic, iconic part of the very cultural heritage of our beloved park,” Mitchell said.

Even Glacier Park Superintendent Jeff Mow was on hand to personally welcome the workers with Dick Anderson Construction of Great Falls.

“I tell you, one of the things that will stick with me for a long time is the smiles on these workers’ faces. It looked like they’d won the lottery,” Mow said.

Last year, it only took a matter of weeks to raise more than $100,000 to stabilize the structure through the winter months. Now, a new campaign aims to raise $500,000 for phase one of the reconstruction, which will be coupled with the more than $4 million the federal government has budgeted for the project.

“And we think that will be plenty because of the generosity of the federal government,” Mitchell said. “The federal government’s playing a huge role here. And also the really competitive bids that Montana contractors put in.”

Given how quickly the first funds were raised last fall, Mitchell is confident about the success of the campaign to woo donors from not only Montana, but out-of-state visitors who can enjoy the “Sperry Experience” service this summer.

“So hikers can go up and get soup and a sandwich today. The concessionaire is open. The dining room is open. And the Conservancy support, and the support from donors to Sperry makes that possible, and also, of course, to feed the workers.”

The Sperry Chalet reconstruction will last this summer and next summer.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News