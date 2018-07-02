HELENA – The automotive group AAA is offering up some tips to help keep drivers say on Montana’s roads over the 4th of July holiday.

“Increased traffic combined with celebrations that involve alcohol makes the Fourth of July one of the most dangerous days on the road of the year,” said Michelle Donati, spokeswoman for AAA Montana. “We want drivers to think twice about getting behind the wheel if they’re impaired, while offering them a resource they can rely on if they find themselves in a precarious situation.”

AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost a motorist more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.

The Tipsy Service will be available over the holiday. AAA says that to use the service, drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant and resort managers should all 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) during the service period and state that they need a Tipsy Tow.

You don’t need to be a AAA member to request a Tipsy Tow. AAA will provide free 10 miles of towing for a driver, one passenger and their vehicle. Any additional miles are subject to a standard towing rate. AAA does not accept reservations for Tipsy Tow. The service does not include roadside assistance.

The Tipsy Tow Service will be available in the following areas:

Helena (includes East Helena & Montana City)

Kalispell/Whitefish

Livingston

Missoula

Billings

Bozeman (includes Belgrade)

Hamilton

Polson

AAA offers the following tips for Fourth of July road safety: