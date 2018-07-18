BILLINGS – Yellowstone County needs a few good employees – thousands, in fact, according to a new study.

A recent report released by the Billings Workforce Council shows employers need 2,000 new workers will be needed to just to keep pace.

That same report showed 64 percent of businesses will be adding new employees in the next year.

“Attracting talent is now much more than offering a decent salary,” said Karen Baumgart, director of BillingsWorks. “Today’s workforce is looking for community and amenities that enhance their lives”.

Many jobs in the county pay well, but the need is growing, and Yellowstone County currently has more open positions compared to the rest of the United States.

Many of those fall in the medical field. Medical and health services managers, physician assistants, and dental hygienists make the list.

There is also high demand for construction jobs like plumbers and pipefitters.

Reporting by Jon Stepanek for MTN News