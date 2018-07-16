‘

HELENA – Helena area Stuff the Bus organizers are already preparing for students to head back to school.

The annual school supply donation drive is currently underway.

Donation boxes have been set up at businesses around town.

From pencils for elementary students to welding helmets to high schoolers, Stuff the Bus donates supplies to students of all ages throughout the school year.

Stuff the Bus officials say its about “leveling the playing field for all students.”

Mary Anderson, a chairperson for Stuff the Bus, says she has seen the impact of the program first-hand and “we send them out and expect them to be able to perform, and they don’t have what they need. It’s really hard for them emotionally, it just, it’s a lot of anxiety to go to school and not be prepared. We believe in you. We know you want to learn, and we wanna help you be the, the student that you can be.”

Anderson wants people to know that the impact goes further than just receiving supplies. Sufficient supplies for students can increase their confidence and affect their capabilities.

The summer stuff the bus donation drive ends August 12th, but the program accepts donations of supplies and money year-round. Monetary donations are also accepted, and are used to fill the gaps of what they have on hand.

Parents in need can speak to their local school district about how to sign up for supplies.