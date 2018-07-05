Compared to last year, temperatures for the 4th of July this year were much chillier. But starting today, the heat is on. Temperatures for today will reach into the 80s, becoming even warmer by Friday. Dominating high pressure in our area will also keep things clear and dry for the next few days- but this hot and dry pattern will quickly change the focus from wet weather to fire weather. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be careful to stay hydrated as temperatures will stay warm.
Have a great day!
Katie Alexander