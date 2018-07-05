Compared to last year, temperatures for the 4th of July this year were much chillier. But starting today, the heat is on.  Temperatures for today will reach into the 80s, becoming even warmer by Friday.  Dominating high pressure in our area will also keep things clear and dry for the next few days- but this hot and dry pattern will quickly change the focus from wet weather to fire weather.  If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be careful to stay hydrated as temperatures will stay warm.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander

 

Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

