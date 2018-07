WORLAND, Wyo.- The Terek Fire, which is burning northeast of Worland, Wyo. is now 60 percent contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Lightning sparked the fire on Sunday night, and it has now burned approximately 44,000 acres.

More than 100 federal, state, and county fire crews were on site to battle the flames and protect structures. So far, no structures have been lost.

Cooler weather on Wednesday helped fire suppression efforts.

Reporting by Samantha Harrelson for MTN News