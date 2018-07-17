https://youtu.be/R5KPLkEmRyw

BROWNING – Family and friends of Ashley Loring have been spending the past week searching for the missing Browning woman.

Kimberly Loring says they have been out in the mountains around the Blackfeet Reservation.

Last month marked one year since Ashley was last seen in Browning. June also marked almost one and half years since Matthew Grant was reported missing and later found dead in Browning.

Kimberly says they have not been able to find anything yet, but the family will never give up.

“It is more emotional to me; before, you had that focus on just finding her and nothing else. Now it’s 13 months…it’s a long time,” Lissa Loring, Ashley’s cousin.

The group also participated in the North American Indian Days Parade over the weekend with the family of Grant, who are hoping to find more information about his murder.

The two families are working together and giving each other the support they both need during this difficult time.

“We want justice for him and we want to find Ashley,” Loring said.

Loring says they are in contact with the FBI and they are updating the family as they find more information.