BOZEMAN – Veterinarians and local animal shelter staff advise pet owners to take precautions for pets scared by the sound of Fireworks as we head into the Fourth of July.

Black Dog Veterinary Services recommends getting with your vet to discuss the best plan, which for some includes medication. Other options include placing your animal, dog or cat, in their crate or shelter during the evening festivities.

Owners may also consider confining pets to a single room of the house where the sounds of fireworks could be muffled. An option Black Dog recommends is the bathroom because the tight quarters may be calming, bathroom overhead fans can create white noise, and if there’s an accident the room is easier to clean than other parts of the house which might have carpet.

Story continues below



Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter strongly recommends you keep a collar with identification information on your pet. They also offer microchipping of pets, which allows your contact information to be stored in a small microchip under the pet’s skin. Even if your pet wears a form of identification they suggest you reach out to them and not wait for a phone call. They take lost pet reports at 388-9399 ext 201.

Even if things don’t go to plan this year, Black Dog Veterinary Services says you should contact your vet to make plans for next year.

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News