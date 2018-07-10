An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Plentywood with wind speed up to 110mph. This picture shows damage from the tornado which launched objects and tore apart buildings. The Glasgow National Weather Service surveyed the damage on Tuesday to make the determination. Macroburst winds of up to 120mph also hit the area on Monday night. Northeast Montana is once again under the gun on Tuesday evening as powerful, severe storms plow through. Much of the eastern half of Montana is under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until late Tuesday evening. While tornados are unlikely, large hail and powerful wind are likely until late Tuesday night. Elsewhere this evening, temperatures will continue to cool and the very strong wind will east up. Behind this front, beautiful summer weather will move in for the entire state. Wednesday will be a fantastic day with sunny skies and refreshing highs in the 70s and 80s. Wednesday night will be cool as lows drop into the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be another great summer’s day as highs reach the 80s to around 90 with sunny skies and not much wind. Friday the heat is on with afternoon readings up into the 90s for most of the state. As west wind increases to 20mph, fire danger will spike on Friday afternoon. Saturday, a cold front will drop out of Canada into northern Montana. A few isolated thunderstorms will pop ahead of the front, and the wind will increase to possibly as high as 30-40mph. Highs will generally be in the 80s to around 90, but only in the 70s off the Rocky Mountain Front as the cooler air works south. Saturday night will be clear and cool with many locations down in the 40s, and the normally colder spots will touch the 30s. Sunday will be a spectacularly sunny day with highs generally in the 70s. Cooler temperatures aid in slowing the fire danger, which is certainly welcomed.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist