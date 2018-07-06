BOZEMAN – Montana State University faculty — along with students from the Education Department and the School of Film and Photography — are partnering with Tribal community members to teach them about technical filmmaking and research skills.

The collaboration is aimed at helping to sustain and revitalize the cultural knowledge and language. Tribal member Brad Hall, who began the project, says it’s significant that it was started by the tribal community, for the tribal community.

There has been work with elderly people that are the last community members who speak a specific dialectic that is possibly endangered.

Story continues below



“There is that sense of urgency and we really need to do something as a community and not just as the indigenous community but as the community of Montana and beyond to try to revitalize and preserve these languages especially before they are extinct forever,” said MSU Associate Professor of Education Christine Rogers Stanton, Ph.D.

The project is ongoing and is a continuous learning opportunity for the MSU and tribal community. Click here to learn more about the Native American education and outreach programs offer up by MSU.

RELATED: CSKT working to keep Salish language alive

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News