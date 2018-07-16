An area of low pressure is moving into Montana with isolated thunderstorms on Monday evening and will continue to trigger scattered storms through Tuesday. While these thunderstorms are not “dry”, they are producing rain as well. However, thunderstorms also create lightning. It’s the kind of situation where lightning strikes could create smoldering or embers that wait for drier, windy weather. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms over central and southern Montana. Clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler, mainly in the 80s. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for Wednesday as hot temperatures, gusty wind and low humidity move across the state. Highs will warm into the 90s with wind as high as 35mph and humidity as low as 10%. Thursday will be slightly cooler with less wind. Friday and Saturday will be hot and windy before another cool down is on the way for Sunday and early next week.

Please be careful with the fire danger!

Curtis Grevenitz

Story continues below



Chief Meteorologist