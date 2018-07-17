<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – Two Capital High School teens have been selected to participate in the American Legion Boys Nation in Washington, D.C.

Hayden Tillinger and Norris Blossom will travel to Washington D.C. this week to participate in the Civic Training and Leadership Development program.

Boys Nation includes two representatives from each of the 49 Boys State programs in the United States.

Story continues below



Hayden and Norris will also tour many historic Washington locations.

Leading up to this award they both participated in Boys State, from which they were chosen for American Legion Boys Nation.

Hayden says “It was just a huge honor, and for me, it just means I will take advantage of the opportunity, and learn as much as I can, and bring it back to Montana, and hopefully educate other people. To meet people from all these different states, and all these different viewpoints, it will just be an incredible experience getting to meet people with different backgrounds than we have.”

Hayden also says they are hoping to meet the President during a tour of the White House.

Former participants of the American Legion Boys Nation include names like Bill Clinton, Michael Jordan, Rush Limbaugh, and Garth Brooks.