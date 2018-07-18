HELENA – A Helena man and woman have been charged with felony distribution of methamphetamine.

28 year-old Spencer Sutter and 27 year-old Nicole Winkley appeared before the Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace Wednesday.

According to court documents, Helena police responded to a hotel on Oregon Street just after noon on Tuesday for a disturbance between Sutter and Winkley.

During the investigation, officers say they found 22 grams of meth, around 0.776 ounces, a scale and numerous small baggies.

Methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $100 a gram.

Court documents say a maintenance employee requested that the officer look at a sunglasses container that had been hidden in a pallet of roofing shingles.

The employee stated he observed Sutter place the container in the pallet before speaking to the officer. The officer opened the container, which contained the methamphetamine in multiple baggies, and two syringes.

Sutter and Winkley’s bonds were set at $20,000 each. They will be arraigned on August 8th.