GREAT FALLS – After more than four decades at the Great Falls Police Department, one of their valued and longest-serving members is headed into retirement.

Sergio Carrion’s final day was last Friday, but for 44 years, he started every day at work the same.

“He’d start every day at 7:30, he comes in, and hits the ground running,” said Jeff Newton, GFPD support services captain.

Newton said Carrion always gave more than just his time.

“There’s one thing, Sergio has been a leader on that I think that our younger officers or other staff can look at him as this tremendous work ethic and his dedication to the community and to the city of Great Falls,” said Newton.

And while it was never his dream to become a police officer, he fell in love with it anyways.

“I’ll tell you the truth. When I was growing up in New York City, I never wanted to become a police officer,” said Carrion. “That was furthest thing away from my mind. However, during the winter of ’74, I was unemployed three months, and finally landed a job with the department as a jailer and seeing the guys work and what they do, it just got into my blood and then after that, I just couldn’t leave it alone.”

The love for his job fueled his work ethic.

“Sergio is extremely dependable. In fact, the only time Serigo is not working is usually when he takes vacation. I can’t remember the man ever calling out sick really,” said Newton.

But now that this chapter is coming to an end, he hopes to leave a piece of his character with others.

“I always tell them, especially when they get promoted and stuff, just treat people with respect and dignity, even if it is your subordinate,” said Carrion. “Always say something positive about them before you start hammering on what’s negative about them.”

He said his favorite part of the job was meeting and getting to know the people of Great Falls. His best years were spent working in Parkdale.

“That’s what I’ll miss the most is just talking to people,” said Carrion.

Carrion took on the role of accident investigator for the department in 1976 before being sworn in as a police officer in 1979.

In 2002, he became a process server.

He added that right now, there’s no plans to leave Great Falls.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News