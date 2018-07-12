BILLINGS – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Billings July 24 to campaign for Matt Rosendale’s U.S. Senate bid.

Rosendale campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon confirmed the visit Thursday but had no immediate details as to what time, where in Billings or whether Pence would make a public appearance or speech.

“The Trump administration has made it clear that they’re all in for Matt Rosendale and we’re excited to have Vice President Mike Pence back out to Montana,” Scanlon said in a statement.

Pence’s visit to Montana comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s speech last week in Great Falls to support fellow Republican Rosendale, who is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Jon Tester.

Pence last came to Billings in May 2017, giving a speech at MetraPark to support Republican Greg Gianforte in his successful bid for the U.S. House.

This is a developing story.