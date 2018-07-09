As temperatures get warmer and the ground becomes drier, small fires have been popping up across parts of Montana.

On Sunday, the Harlem Volunteer Fire Department posted the following information on Facebook:

10:07 AM Sunday Harlem Fire was paged to two fires between Zurich and Harlem, north of the railroad tracks paralleling Highway 2.

HVFD Responded with Brush Trucks 725, 727 and Savoy-1, Command 726, Water Tender 724 and seven personnel. Chinook responded with one brush truck and two personnel as mutual aid.

Fire was contained and cleared by 11:30 and trucks returned to station.

Thanks goes out to Chinook Volunteer Fire for their assistance.

Also on Sunday, the Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook:

We had three grass fires On Friday, two of them were started by haying equipment and the third by lightning. Please be extra cautious through the rest of the summer.