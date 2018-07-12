<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – Parents and the Bozeman School District have come together to form a new volunteer program for the high school.

Starting in the fall, anyone in the community is welcome to volunteer to greet kids in the morning, at lunchtime, and at the end of the day. This is in response to the school shooting at Parkland High School earlier this year. The parents of these students are happy about the increase of adult presence.

“The more eyes you have open, I mean, I think the teachers do an excellent job but there’s only so many of them and they’re concentrating on teaching and doing their actual jobs,” said Susan Neubauer, a Bozeman School District parent. “I think with volunteers out there walking around and talking to kids we can not only have more eyes on what’s going on but also talking to kids and giving them the support that they need.”

To volunteer you must complete a background check. For more information on how to volunteer you can visit the district’s website.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News