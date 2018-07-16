BIGFORK – A water sports program in the Flathead Valley is making a splash by giving a day of outdoor recreation to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

“Today we’re doing adaptive water skiing, sit-water skiing, wakeboarding, sit-wake-boarding, we’re doing paddle boarding and kayaking. “We have a special paddleboard that you can put people in wheelchairs on,” said DREAM Adaptive Recreation interim executive director Julie Tickle.

Friday marked veteran Joe Robinson’s second year participating in DREAM Adaptive Recreation’s water-sports program on Echo Lake.

“Average day it’s about 20 to 30 participants a day and family members. We really use this program as an opportunity to provide not only activities for individuals with disabilities but a time for their families to come out too and really enjoy the lake,” Robinson said.

Robinson brought his wife and two sons — and their 8-month-old old swam for the first time. Robinson said that without the program they probably would not have had the opportunity.

“I look forward to this every year. A lot of us veterans usually don’t have I guess the initiative without other people doing it,” Robinson told MTN News.

“One of the things that the veteran really struggles with is the readjustment back into civilian life after the military,” said Brandon Spangler a Readjustment counselor at the Kalispell Vet Center. “And companies like DREAM Adaptive do a really great job of doing that they help assimilate them in a nice safe manner and safe place.”

Organizers say the water program — which is celebrating its 10th year — is made possible thanks to a generous community. “We have over 25 volunteers every day that drive boats and help people paddleboard,” said Tickle.

A $5,000 grant from Weyerhaeuser also helped make the day possible. Click here to learn more about the DREAM Adaptive Recreation program.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News