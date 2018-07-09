More typical summer weather with hot, dry conditions have moved throughout Montana over the last several days. It was almost a year ago this week that Montana erupted in flames as lightning-sparked wildfires erupted in many locations of western Montana. This year, conditions are much better but wildfire season is inevitable. Each day of hot, dry weather exacerbates the wildfire situation. Tuesday, a cold front will move across Montana with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in central and eastern Montana. Along and ahead of the front will be hot, low humidity and gusty winds upwards of 30mph. Highs will be well up into the 90s for most of the state, but behind the front temperatures will fall into the 80s and 70s. Wednesday will be a beautiful summer’s day for most of the state with sunny skies, lighter wind, no thunderstorms and highs in the 70s and 80s. Thursday will be another sunny day with warmer temperatures in the 80s to around 90. Friday will be hot, dry and windy ahead of an approaching cold front. Saturday, this front will move across Big Sky with a few thunderstorms, wind and falling temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs back down in the 70s and 80s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz