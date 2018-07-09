BOZEMAN – World War II planes landed in Bozeman on Friday as part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

The tour is sponsored by the non-profit Collings Foundation, which aims to fly military aircraft around the country to preserve interest and pay respect to military aviation.

The tour is a step back in time, and many veterans visiting fondly remember their service.

Included in the lineup this year are the B-17, called the Flying Fortress and commonly seen in movies.

The B-24 was one of the most popular planes during the second World War. Thanks to Rosie the Riveter and all those helping, during its peak production a B-24 was assembled every hour.

The Wings of Freedom tour continues on Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Flights are offered at a cost and include aerobatics and even some flight training.

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News