BILLINGS – An 86-year-old woman died after her car was hit from behind by a semi truck Wednesday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:29 p.m. near Acton, about 15 miles northwest of Billings.

The patrol said the woman was driving a Mazda MX5 and was attempting to turn right into the parking lot of a business.

The semi failed to slow down enough and collided with the woman’s car.

Both she and a passenger were taken to a hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The condition of the passenger was not released.

The driver of the semi was a 26-year-old man from Calgary, Alberta.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

We do not yet know what charges, if any, the semi driver may face.

Reporting by Cat Hill for MTN News