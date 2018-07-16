BOZEMAN- On Thursday, 37-year-old Shaunesy Cole, the subject of a two-day manhunt in the mountains near Bozeman, was captured after allegedly knocking on the door of a home with a woman inside.

The woman, Kaia Poes, lives near Bozeman Pass on Quinn Creek Road, which was put on complete lockdown as law enforcement searched for Cole who reportedly shot at officers on Wednesday.

Poes said that on Thursday afternoon, SWAT teams and law enforcement were in the area by her home looking for Cole. She was inside of her house when suddenly, out of the corner of her eye, she saw Cole climbing onto her deck.

She said the man came to the door and lightly knocked. Poes’ door was not locked, but her four dogs started barking and trying to get through the door. She then called 911.

“When I went around the corner and I was still on the phone with 911, I started to become really nervous but I also knew that if I lost my cool, I wasn’t going to be able to protect my dogs, and that is my job,” she said. “That is what I do in my life is protect my dogs and they protect me back. So I thought, ‘Today is not the day. You are not hurting my dogs, you are just not hurting my dogs.’ So I did anything I could to that end.”

Poes said once law enforcement knew of Cole’s location, they swarmed her property and followed him down onto the road where they arrested him and took him into custody.

Cole was in Park County Justice Court on Friday morning where he was charged with attempted deliberate homicide, fleeing from law enforcement, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $5 million.

Cole was also named as a suspect in a May 16, 2018 incident and charged with burglary of a motorcycle, electronics, and jewelry from a home in the Livingston area. Cole was also charged with criminal endangerment and fleeing from a police officer in the case, where he allegedly led law enforcement on a chase from Livingston to Billings. Bond was set for $250,000.

Cole was also charged with theft of a Chevrolet Cobalt in Livingston on April 21, 2018, and deceptive practices of common scheme for using credit cards without the consent of owners, making purchases at Walmart and a gas station in Big Timber. Bond was set for $25,000.

Cole’s next court appearances are set for July 30, 2018.