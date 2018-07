MISSOULA – A woman died on Thursday morning after being struck by a train in Western Montana.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says the 57-year-old woman died after being hit by a southbound train just south of Arlee near U.S. Highway 93 North.

A coroner investigation is underway.

The woman’s name will be released pending notification of her family.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.