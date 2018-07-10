<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Update 10:50 p.m. – The fire in Big Horn County in Wyoming grew five times larger Monday, covering 47,000 acres near Manderson.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office warned in a Facebook post that patchwork fires caused by lightning strikes are creating unusual danger for travelers, who may suddenly encounter flames on the road.

Highway 31 from Manderson to Hyattville was closed for this reason, as well as other county roads, according to the sheriff’s office.

Slurry air bomber planes have been called in to protect livestock and residential resources as needed, the sheriff’s office said.

Reporting by Samantha Harrelson for MTN News

MANDERSON, Wy. – The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming has reported a fire that started over the weekend.

According to a post, the fire was sparked by several lightening strikes on Sunday night near Manderson, which is about 20 miles south of Greybull. The Sheriff’s office reports the fire is currently burning over 10,000 acres in Big Horn and Washakie Counties.

This is a developing story.