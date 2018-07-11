MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The park hosted 810,884 visits in June 2018. This is a slight increase over last year (803,652 visits) and below June 2016 (838,316 visits) which remains the busiest June ever in Yellowstone.

So far in 2018, the park has hosted 1,381,707 visits, up 2.5 percent from the same period last year. The list below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2018 is 27 percent higher than five years ago in 2014.

Year-to-date Recreation Visits (through June)

2018 – 1,381,707

2017 – 1,354,138

2016 – 1,432,071

2015 – 1,298,855

2014 – 1,084,826

The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the importance of planning a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Visitors should anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check road conditions on the park’s website before they arrive.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.

Reporting by Yellowstone National Park News