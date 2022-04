Jaurdyn Johnson began working for KTVH as a Multimedia Journalist in July 2021.

She is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.

Jaurdyn has worked in Missoula and Kalispell, and is happy to finally be back in her hometown.

In her spare time, Jaurdyn loves to hike, and enjoy the outdoors.

If you see Jaurdyn around town, be sure to say "Go Griz," and if you have a story idea email her at jaurdyn.johnson@ktvh.com

