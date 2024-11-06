Michael Wolff, Multimedia Journalist

Michael Wolff is a Multimedia Journalist at KTVH.

He grew up in Mamaroneck, NY and is an avid fan of his New York sports teams, the Rangers, Giants, Knicks, Yankees, Red Bulls and Liberty.

His passion for journalism began in high school where he hosted a local news segment as part of a TV Production Class and wrote a corresponding column in the school paper. Michael continued to pursue this passion through higher education and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism from Elon University in North Carolina in May of 2024.

Having spent lots of time in the Mountain West including in Utah growing up he felt a strong calling to begin his professional journalism career in the Treasure State due to the unique news environment the state and region have to offer. When he is not reporting Michael enjoys running, hiking, biking, skiing and takes every opportunity to immerse himself in nature.

He is excited to be a part of and share the stories of the West-Central Montana and Helena Communities.

If you have any stories or local issues to share you can reach out to Michael.wolff@ktvh.com or on his professional social media accounts @mwolffmedia.