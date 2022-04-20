Trey Tonnessen, Meteorologist

Trey Tonnessen joined the Storm Tracker Weather Team in January of 2022. He grew up in central Arkansas, where he experienced numerous extreme severe weather events of all kinds. It was the devastating outbreak of April 27/28, 2014, which was so severe that the President spent a few days five minutes from his home; that further sealed his lifelong dream of pursuing a career in broadcast meteorology.

Tonnessen declined to continue in his athletic career as a track sprinter, golfer, and even a basketball disciple; to transfer colleges out of Arkansas to what he calls "The Process" for the most successful Broadcast Meteorologists, Mississippi State University. At any given moment 2/3 of all weathercasters on TV have attended MSU at some point. "The Godfather", which Trey was labeled for his chase down speed/striking fear in opponents in track and other sports, says the opportunity to help save lives of those who may not have the tools or weather knowledge necessary to protect themselves from mother nature's rage; is what ultimately pushed him completely into the weather enterprise. Tonnessen is finishing the last few classes online; to complete his bachelor's of geosciences - in Broadcast/Professional Meteorology at Mississippi State University. He ultimately landed in Helena with hopes of learning from Chief Meteorologist Curtis Greventiz, and his extensive knowledge of Montana geography/history. After a few weeks of appearances on the evening newscasts, Trey will shift to the morning show to brighten your mornings as you head of to work. "Great men are not born great, they grow great."

