Trey Tonnessen, Storm Tracker Weather

Trey Tonnessen joined the Storm Tracker Weather Team in January of 2022.
He grew up in central Arkansas, where he experienced numerous extreme
severe weather events of all kinds. It was the devastating outbreak of
April 27/28, 2014, which was so severe that the President spent a few
days five minutes from his home; that further sealed his lifelong dream
of pursuing a career in broadcast meteorology. Tonnessen declined to
continue in his athletic career as a track sprinter, golfer, and even a
basketball disciple; to transfer colleges out of Arkansas to what he
calls "The Process" for the most successful Broadcast Meteorologists,
Mississippi State University. At any given moment 2/3 of all
weathercasters on TV have attended MSU at some point. "The Godfather",
which Trey was labeled for his chase down speed/striking fear in
opponents in track and other sports, says the opportunity to help save
lives of those who may not have the tools or weather knowledge necessary
to protect themselves from mother nature's rage; is what ultimately
pushed him completely into the weather enterprise. Tonnessen is
finishing the last few classes online; to complete his bachelor's of
geosciences - in Broadcast/Professional Meteorology at Mississippi State
University. The Godfather ultimately landed in Helena with hopes of
learning from Chief Meteorologist Curtis Greventiz, and his extensive
knowledge of Montana geography/history. After a few weeks of appearances
on the evening newscasts, Trey will shift to the morning show to
brighten your mornings as you head of to work. "Great men are not born
great, they grow great."