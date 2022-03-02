Trey Tonnessen, Storm Tracker Weather

Trey Tonnessen joined the Storm Tracker Weather Team in January of 2022.

He grew up in central Arkansas, where he experienced numerous extreme

severe weather events of all kinds. It was the devastating outbreak of

April 27/28, 2014, which was so severe that the President spent a few

days five minutes from his home; that further sealed his lifelong dream

of pursuing a career in broadcast meteorology. Tonnessen declined to

continue in his athletic career as a track sprinter, golfer, and even a

basketball disciple; to transfer colleges out of Arkansas to what he

calls "The Process" for the most successful Broadcast Meteorologists,

Mississippi State University. At any given moment 2/3 of all

weathercasters on TV have attended MSU at some point. "The Godfather",

which Trey was labeled for his chase down speed/striking fear in

opponents in track and other sports, says the opportunity to help save

lives of those who may not have the tools or weather knowledge necessary

to protect themselves from mother nature's rage; is what ultimately

pushed him completely into the weather enterprise. Tonnessen is

finishing the last few classes online; to complete his bachelor's of

geosciences - in Broadcast/Professional Meteorology at Mississippi State

University. The Godfather ultimately landed in Helena with hopes of

learning from Chief Meteorologist Curtis Greventiz, and his extensive

knowledge of Montana geography/history. After a few weeks of appearances

on the evening newscasts, Trey will shift to the morning show to

brighten your mornings as you head of to work. "Great men are not born

great, they grow great."