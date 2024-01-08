Authorities respond to reported gas explosion in Fort Worth, Texas

An explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, injured 11 people on Monday, at least one of them critically.

Authorities reported an explosion at a downtown hotel. Aerial footage showed debris from a building scattered over the area of several streets.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson Sara Abel told The Associated Press authorities believed the explosion was caused by natural gas.

In a post on X, The Fort Worth Fire Department characterized a "major incident" and warned residents to avoid the area.

Nine ambulances had been dispatched to assist victims, according to local emergency services. In addition to the one critical injury, two people were seriously injured and the rest had minor injuries, authorities said. Four other people were treated for injuries and released at the scene.

Tarrant County, where Fort Worth is located, closed all of its offices in the downtown area following the incident.

Authorities had established an area nearby for families to meet after the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com