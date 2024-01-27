Car appears to drive off a Virginia fishing pier and into the ocean

Police are investigating an incident in Virginia where a car appeared to drive off the end of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, the car left Atlantic Avenue just before 7 a.m., crossed the boardwalk and then smashed through two gates before reaching the end of the 1,000-foot pier and nose-diving into the Atlantic Ocean.

Virginia Beach police and firefighters quickly responded and were able to locate the vehicle in the water by using sonar equipment, officers told Scripps News Norfolk.

"From the scans that we have, we do believe the vehicle is located at the bottom of the ocean," said Officer Jude Brenya with the Virginia Beach Police Department. "It takes a while to get the divers prepped and then they have to have a plan in place [before divers can enter the water]."

Fishermen who frequent the pier tell Scripps News Norfolk the water is around 15 feet deep at the end.

Officers could not immediately confirm other details such as the identity of the driver, whether or not the car was intentionally driven into the ocean and if there were any others inside the vehicle. It is believed there were no survivors.

This story was originally published by Anthony Sabella and Danielle Saitta at Scripps News Norfolk.

