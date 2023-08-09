Federal prosecutors executed search warrant on Trump's Twitter account

A court document unsealed on Wednesday revealed that prosecutors executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Twitter account as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The documents revealed that Twitter did not fully produce the documents requested, and took the Department of Justice to court. Twitter argued that the nondisclosure order violated the First Amendment and the Stored Communications Act.

After a district court ruled Twitter must hand over the documents, it appealed the ruling, while the district court held the social media outlet in contempt for not disclosing the information.

A federal appeals court ruled against Twitter and allowed the district court to impose a $350,000 sanction against the company for not producing the documents.

The court order does not provide details on what exactly the special counsel's office was looking for.

Trump was indicted last week in relation to Smith's investigation. It was the second time he has been indicted by Smith.

