Here are the results from the Class AA divisional wrestling tournaments heading into next week's state meet.

Eastern AA

For individual bracket results, click here.

1. Billings Senior 364.0

2. Billings West 314.0

3. Great Falls/MSDB 247.5

4. Great Falls Cmr 145.5

5. Billings Skyview 124.0

6. Belgrade 120.5

7. Gallatin 116.0

8. Bozeman 92.5

Western AA

The Western AA did not record team scores. For individual bracket results, click here.