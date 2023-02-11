State AA wrestling: Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez, Bozeman’s Avery Allen on track to four-peat

BILLINGS — Kalispell Glacier's Teegan Vasquez and Bozeman's Avery Allen are now two victories from stamping their names in the record book.

The seniors each posted a pair of pins on the first day of the State AA wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark to cruise into Saturday's semifinals as the two look to join the club of becoming four-time state champions.

At 132 pounds, Vasquez — who entered the tournament as a top seed out of the Western AA — opened his day with an 11-second pin over Great Falls CMR's Kael Dixon and then followed that up with a fall in 2:21 over Helena Capital's Cash Corbally.

Vasquez will face Great Falls' Gage Clothier — the second seed out of the Eastern AA — in the semis.

At 145 pounds, Allen claimed two first-round falls on Friday, beginning with a 1:22 fall over Missoula Sentinel's Luke Widman in the opening round and then following that up with a 1:38 fall over Great Falls CMR's Ethan Jarrett.

Allen — the top seed in his class out of the Eastern AA — will take on Kalispell Flathead's Logan Stransberry in the semifinals.

In the team race, the Flathead boys were leading the standings after Friday as the Braves looks to claim their third straight team title.




