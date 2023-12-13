Hunter Biden may be held in contempt of Congress for defying subpoena

The House Oversight Committee announced that it would move forward with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

"We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a joint statement with House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan.

Hunter Biden showed up outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. He said he was open to being questioned in public, not in private, which Republicans have demanded.

"Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry or hear what I have to say," Hunter Biden said.

The dispute between Republicans and Hunter Biden comes as the House is set for a key vote on whether to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Republicans say the inquiry would allow them to probe further into potential links between Hunter Biden's and President Joe Biden's business dealings. House Republicans have, so far, failed to produce evidence linking President Biden to corruption or illegal activity.

Hunter Biden, however, was charged last week on federal charges of failing to pay his taxes after serving on boards of a Ukrainian industrial conglomerate and a Chinese private equity fund.

"My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad," Hunter Biden said.

