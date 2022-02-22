Montana State spring enrollment second highest on record

BOZEMAN — Montana State University reported its second highest spring headcount ever, as well as strong graduate student enrollment and retention, according to numbers announced today.

The official headcount, which is published after the 15th day of classes each semester, showed MSU has 15,608 total students. That's a 4% increase over spring 2021 and is second only to spring 2019, when the university enrolled 15,694.

"Students continue to see Montana State as the place where their hard work will forge their futures," said university President Waded Cruzado. "We're grateful to them for choosing MSU and to our dedicated faculty and staff for continuing to provide our students the opportunity to find success."

Graduate student enrollment is the highest ever seen in a spring term at MSU at 2,024, an increase of 3% over last spring. Enrolling and graduating more degree-seeking graduate students is one of the goals of MSU's strategic plan, Choosing Promise.

"It is exciting to see our graduate program enrollment reaching new heights," said Craig Ogilvie, dean of the Graduate School at MSU. "These students, when they graduate from MSU with their master's and doctoral degrees, will become Montana's next generation of professionals, leaders and innovators."

Gallatin College MSU also had the second highest spring enrollment ever at 993 students. Gallatin College has grown its spring enrollment 44% over the past five years and has been MSU's fastest growing college over the past decade, graduating more than 1,000 students from its career and technical workforce training programs.

MSU also saw increased retention of first-time students, with 88.5% continuing from the fall to attend spring classes — a 4% increase over spring 2021. In addition to the graduate students numbered above, the enrollment includes 13,584 undergraduates. Montana residents made up 54% of the student body, or 8,387 students.

MSU's fall headcount was 16,841, the second highest on record. Spring counts are traditionally lower than the fall figure.