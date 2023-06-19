Netflix unveils pop-up restaurant featuring chefs from culinary shows

If you’ve ever watched one of Netflix’s many food-related shows and wished you could taste the meals being prepared, you may soon get your chance.

The streaming service has announced the opening of “Netflix Bites,” a pop-up restaurant featuring some of the chef’s from its programming. Netflix’s first-ever culinary space is an “elevated dining experience,” according toa press release that says it will only be around for a limited time in Los Angeles beginning June 30.

The restaurant will feature the cuisine of eight chefs, including Curtis Stone from “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” Dominique Crenn of “Chef’s Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” Rodney Scott from “Chef’s Table: BBQ,” Ming Tsai of “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” Ann Kim from “Chef’s Table: Pizza,” and Andrew Zimmern of “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

You’ll also get to try desserts from Nadiya Hussain of “Nadiya Bakes” and Jacques Torres from “Nailed It!” Cocktails by mixologists from Netflix’s “Drink Masters,” including Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin will be available as well.

“Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome,” Stone said in a press release. “The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I’m wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing ‘Netflix Bites’ to life.”

Zimmern also spoke about the restaurant, re-sharing an article on Twitter and writing, “Hey Los Angeles…. Guess who’s cooking you dinner?”

Hey Los Angeles…. Guess who’s cooking you dinner?https://t.co/mQz89VIXwa — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 14, 2023

“Netflix Bites” will be open at the Short Stories Hotel on from 5-10 p.m. daily for a limited time. There will also be a brunch menu from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. If you’ll be in the L.A. area soon, you can book a reservation online.

The new restaurant follows the success of other “live experiences” from Netflix, including “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” and “Stranger Things: The Experience,” which is currently open in Seattle.

If you’re up for the screen-t0-table experience, you’re going to want to book a table now!

