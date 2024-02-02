A Helena craft store helps to stitch the community together

HELENA — The Sewing Palace has been in Helena since 1995. They sell everything form patterns, to fabric, to your very own sewing machine.

At a mini quilting class Wednesday night, three sewers stitched their way to Valentine's themed quilts.

This group has found a community at The Sewing Palace.

Owner, Jenny Yannone, is a second-generation owner of the store.

“My mom started it in a little quilt shop down the street on Euclid and she sold Bernina sewing machines on a card table,” Yannone said.

Today, that card table has grown into a palace of products.

“So, we offer sewing machine sales. We also service sewing machines. We offer classes to teach you how to use sewing machines, or how to make a product. And then we sell a lot of fabric. Most of our fabric is cotton or natural fibers. We do sell garment fabric,” said Yannone.

They offer classes catering to everyone from beginners to experts and everything in between.

Part of their pattern for success is weaving in fun.

“Do it! It’s so fun,” Yannone said.

Yannone says sewing has become a popular winter activity in Helena.

“We see out business pick up when it’s cold. They will sometimes see the weather and plan for the weather being cold and come in a get supplies prior to the cold snap so they’re ready to sew,” said Yannone.

The palace has become such a staple they were recognized by national sewing machine manufacturer, Bernina in 2022 with the presidential award.

Just one Bernina dealer is given the award each year.

“I was so honored. I balled on stage. It was really quite amazing when I got the award. I just didn’t think someone of my size would be eligible for such a huge award,” Yannone said.