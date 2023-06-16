Amish assist: Roundup residents making progress on washed-out road

ROUNDUP — Regaining access to freedom has been the main goal for residents onLog Cabin Road just southeast of Roundup after flash flooding washed away their only road access two weeks ago.

Log Cabin Road, Bender Road and Kelley Road all experienced damage during the flooding. Monday, the only way to get to the seven homes on Log Cabin Road was by ATV through private property. By Thursday, residents have created a new road.

Q2 News New Log Cabin Road

“I am on the temporary road. Not quite ready for vehicles. Four-wheelers, side-by-sides and obviously the big equipment,” Samantha Nicks said. “They’ve been pretty much nonstop during daylight hours.”

The residents are solely responsible for fixing the damaged roads and the occupants of the seven homes on Log Cabin have already spent around $10,000 on repairs.

Q2 News Log Cabin and Bender Road intersection on Monday, June 12.

Q2 News Log Cabin and Bender Road Intersection on Thursday, June 15.

Half of the 20 homes in the area belong to an Amish community, which Nicks credits for a lot of the progress.

“The Amish community here out at Bender, Log Cabin and Kelley, they have been amazing,” she said. “They have the construction knowledge and have put this road in so people can get out. We are very, very thankful for their expertise and they’re willing to help everybody that is not in their family and community, so that’s huge. And they’ve done a stellar job.”

Paul Fredricks echoed Nicks' sentiment towards the Amish community.

“These guys are working wide open all day and when one has to leave another one takes his place in the saddle,” he said.

The land that the new Log Cabin Road is being built on belongs to one member of the Amish community. While the new road is not able to be driven on yet, and they don't have an exact time on when it will be ready, the residents are grateful they're quickly taking steps in the right direction.