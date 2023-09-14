Central Montana Medical Center breaks ground on comprehensive cancer center

LEWISTOWN — Central Montana Medical Center broke ground on a $15.6 million cancer center that is said to bring comprehensive cancer care services to rural central Montana.

CEO of Central Montana Medical Center, Cody Langbehn stated, "this new cancer center is going to serve all of central Montana, our entire region, and it's going to really keep cancer patients from having to drive more than two hours one way for the latest and greatest cancer treatment.”

The project is made possible by $9 million in grant funding from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and the support of the community.

"This is critically important for the community of Lewistown and surrounding communities," said Trustee, Walter Panzirer. "Traditionally, if you had a cancer diagnosis in Lewistown, you would have to drive hours to get comprehensive care. We've had chemotherapy here, but cancer care is so much more than chemotherapy. We'll have radiation therapy here in the future. It's going to be no different than traveling to Billings or traveling to any other of the cancer care facilities. It will be the same."

Once complete, the 17,830 square-foot cancer center will offer medical and radiation oncology services to nine rural counties in central Montana, filling a huge coverage gap by providing high-quality cancer care closer to home for nearly 50,000 residents.

Central Montana Medical Center plans to add a full-time oncologist in partnership with Billings Clinic Cancer Center, a part-time radiation oncologist and a linear accelerator machine. The new center will be built on the Central Montana Medical Center campus and connect to the hospital and all its services. The center will introduce the region’s only medical linear accelerator, which delivers radiation treatments quickly and accurately.

Billings Clinic CEO Clint Seger said, "there's been a ton of collaboration to really make this a reality, going back more than three years. This has been a vision for the future for the Central Montana region. It would not have happened without the collaboration. Everybody rolling up their sleeves, and coming together to make it happen."

Construction will start on September 14th, 2023, and the grand opening is expected to take place in early 2025.

An additional $2.4 million in alternates are being considered as construction and fundraising proceeds. CMMC is dedicated to raising $4 million through fundraising efforts and securing debt financing for the rest. Currently, more than $12.2 million has been raised including the lead gift from the Helmsley Charitable Trust in 2021. Fundraising efforts are still underway.

