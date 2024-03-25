Deadly crash reported in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — A 57-year old woman from Helena died in a crash in Cascade County on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was driving north on I-15 in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a 47-year old male passenger from Deer Lodge.

The MHP crash report says that the driver tried to pass another vehicle when the woman lost control. The pickup truck went onto the median and rolled several times, coming to rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.

The passenger was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls for his injuries; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been released.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP.

Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash; impaired driving was not a factor.



(1st REPORT, 9:45 a.m.) The Montana Highway Patrol reports that at least one person died in a crash in Cascade County on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The MHP was notified of the crash just after 8 a.m.

It happened near mile marker 270 along Interstate 15, just north of the Ulm exit.

As of 9:45 a.m., the Montana Department of Transportation says that one southbound lane of traffic remains blocked as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.

