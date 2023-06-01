Watch Now
Driver dies in crash east of Lincoln

MTN News
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 01, 2023
GREAT FALLS — A person died in a crash along MT Highway 200 in Lewis & Clark County on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 8:30 p.m. about 12 miles east of Lincoln.

The sole occupant of a 1995 Ford Explorer was eastbound near mile marker 84 when the vehicle scraped the guardrail on the right side of the road, and then went off the road on the left side.

The vehicle rolled and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames.

At this point, the driver has not been identified due to severe burns.

The MHP is continuing to investigate. We will update you if we get more information.

