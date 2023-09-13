Award-winning bronze sculptor preserves historic piece of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — There are so many great artists out there today. But here in Great Falls, works of art are getting restored and poured by one award-winning sculptor.

"When there's problems like the one in Great Falls where they had that white material that was showing up, I had to sandblast the white stuff away from areas and then put chemicals on it to revive the color where I got rid of it because of the sandblasting, and then wax over the top of it," said Steve Lillegard, artist and owner of Steven E. Lillegard Studio & Foundry.

The time it takes to create a single piece from the idea to the molding of the clay. The day of the pour to the final touches.

"It's really fun. I get a great support from the local area. It couldn't be better. I could live in a city and, you know, just wouldn't be the same. It's just nice to be in a small town," said Lillegard.

So the next time you're taking a stroll at Overlook Park, take a few moments and gaze at this beautiful piece of art in history that overlooks our city.

