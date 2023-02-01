I-90 multi-car pileup west of Drummond

DRUMMOND — Emergency responders have been dispatched to a multiple-car pileup Tuesday afternoon with injuries reported on I-90 west of Drummond.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reports the pileup is westbound near mile marker 144.

Reports indicate complete blockage of I-90.

MTN News

Dunkerson said no additional information is available at this time.

The Montana Highway Patrol dashboard shows the injury accident was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

MDT

MHP issued an emergency alert that due to the multiple accidents and extreme weather conditions, they ask motorists to use extreme caution when traveling eastbound towards Drummond.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured at mile marker 138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond.