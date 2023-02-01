Watch Now
News

Actions

I-90 multi-car pileup west of Drummond

Bearmouth I90 MDT Camera
MDT
Bearmouth I90 MDT Camera
Bearmouth I90 MDT Camera 2
Drummond I90 Pileup
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 19:30:28-05

DRUMMOND — Emergency responders have been dispatched to a multiple-car pileup Tuesday afternoon with injuries reported on I-90 west of Drummond.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reports the pileup is westbound near mile marker 144.

Reports indicate complete blockage of I-90.

Drummond I90 Pileup

Dunkerson said no additional information is available at this time.

The Montana Highway Patrol dashboard shows the injury accident was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Bearmouth I90 MDT camera

MHP issued an emergency alert that due to the multiple accidents and extreme weather conditions, they ask motorists to use extreme caution when traveling eastbound towards Drummond.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured at mile marker 138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App