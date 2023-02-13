Laurel teen follows father's footsteps in firefighting

LAUREL — Not many teenagers would spend their weekend morning training on ice rescues, but that’s precisely what 18-year-old Abby Nagel did at Lions Family Park this Saturday.

The Laurel High School senior is following in her father’s footsteps and training to be a firefighter with Laurel’s Volunteer Fire Department.

Part of her training meant suiting up and jumping into the freezing waters of Laurel’s South Pond.

“This last week I learned how to drive a stick shift for the first time, so that was a lot of fun,” Abby said on Saturday.

Abby comes from a family of firefighters. Her dad Travis has been a firefighter with the Laurel Fire Department since 2009, and his own dad was a volunteer firefighter in Lewistown.

“I have two brothers that have both been on volunteer departments within their communities as well, so it must be something in the blood,” said Travis.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

This meant Abby spent much of her time at the Laurel Fire Department as a kid.

“So, they grew up down here at the station too, I think that helped pique the interest for them,” Travis said.

After she completes her rookie training, Abby can add the title of firefighter to her long list of accomplishments. She was also on the varsity soccer and cheerleading team in school.

“I’m also a part-time student at MSU-B doing the University Connections Program,” said Abby.

With graduation just around the corner, the National Honor Society member has her hands full with firefighter training.

“Lot of late nights sometimes with late night calls, but just kind of power through the next day with a lot of caffeine,” Abby said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

She said fighting fires is the easiest part of the job.

“I think the scariest part is with the people. You’re dealing with their property, their house is on fire. You’re trying to save their lives,” said Abby.

And once she graduates from Laurel High School, she’ll juggle her time between classes at MSU-B and firefighting.

“I’m going to be going for elementary education ‘cuz I want to be a kindergarten teacher,” Abby said.

Her dad couldn’t be prouder.

“It’s awesome to see youth that are giving back to the community and showing that interest ‘cuz there’s not a lot that do, and then super bonus when it’s your own kid that’s doing it,” said Travis.