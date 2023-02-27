Livingston officials share timeline of events leading to death of Jalen Williams

On the morning of February 10, the Livingston Police Department received a report of a dead body, later identified as Jalen Williams, near the US-89 Veterans Bridge.

After talking to people who encountered Williams in his final hours, city officials said in a press release they believe the death, while tragic, was not the result of a criminal act.

According to the release, the city’s investigation has been supported by its law enforcement members at the county and state levels, including the Park County Coroner, the State Medical Examiner performing the autopsy, and Crime Lab performing the toxicology testing.

Officials say more information will be released when the autopsy is finalized.

“The City of Livingston empathizes with Mr. William’s family during this difficult time and we share their desire to understand this tragic event. Led by Chief Dale Johnson and Detective Jason Gunderson, the members of the Livingston Police Department continue to work toward that goal. The City will continue working with Mr. Williams’ loved ones and stands ready to support them in any way possible,” the release said.

Below is a timeline of known events of the morning of February 10, according to the release:

Witnesses have advised that Mr. Williams had not slept in the 48 hours before his death and was exhibiting abnormal behavior in the hours before he left the place at which he was residing. Those close to Mr. Williams have confirmed his history of insomnia.

Based on witness statements, Mr. Williams was believed to have left the place he was residing between 3:30 AM and 4:30 AM.

At approximately 5:00 AM, several neighbors in the area of South M Street reported to 911 a male yelling near the Girl Scout Camp. The witnesses described the male’s yelling as a “psychiatric episode,” not yelling as if the male was being harmed. Officers responded but were unable to locate the male.

At approximately 5:29 AM, a truck driver reported seeing a naked male running along US Hwy 89 South. The male emerged from the dog park, just past Veteran’s Bridge, and was last seen running Eastbound on the shoulder of the Westbound Lane.

Given the temperatures, the first truck driver was concerned for the male’s wellbeing and called a fellow truck driver who passed through the area minutes later. The second driver did not witness the naked male and so the second truck driver did not call 911 until he saw a news article.

Mr. Williams’ body presented with a number of superficial scratches and scrapes, consistent with a nude person walking or running through a wooded area. The superficial injuries observed were not consistent with an assault nor were the injuries defensive in nature.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.

