Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Montana Women's Prison warden placed on leave

hansen, jennie.png
MTN News screen shot
Jennie Hanson in a 2017 interview with MTN News
hansen, jennie.png
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 19:22:47-05

The warden of the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings has been placed on administrative leave.

Jennie Hanson has been the warden of the facility since 2017.

It's unclear what led to Hansen's departure. The Montana Department of Corrections, which oversees the prison, has refused to provide any details, calling it a personnel matter, and telling MTN News that Assistant Warden Alex Shroeckenstein is now the acting warden.

The women's prison houses around 240 inmates. Hansen has been an employee of the corrections department since 2009.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader