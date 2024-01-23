Montana Women's Prison warden placed on leave

The warden of the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings has been placed on administrative leave.

Jennie Hanson has been the warden of the facility since 2017.

It's unclear what led to Hansen's departure. The Montana Department of Corrections, which oversees the prison, has refused to provide any details, calling it a personnel matter, and telling MTN News that Assistant Warden Alex Shroeckenstein is now the acting warden.

The women's prison houses around 240 inmates. Hansen has been an employee of the corrections department since 2009.