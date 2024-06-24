Young woman drowns in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — A young woman drowned after falling into the water above St. Mary Falls on the east side of Glacier National Park on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Park officials said in a news release that, according to witnesses, the 26-year old woman from Pennsylvania was washed over the falls and trapped under water for several minutes.

Bystanders pulled her from the water below the falls and administered CPR until emergency responders arrived.

Park dispatch received several 911 calls routed through Glacier County dispatch at approximately 5:20 pm. Park rangers were on the scene by approximately 5:45 pm.

Park rangers and Babb ambulance personnel took over CPR upon arrival.

An ALERT helicopter landed nearby at about 6:20 pm and assisted with resuscitation efforts but the woman never regained consciousness.

Resuscitation efforts were terminated at about 7 pm and ALERT personnel pronounced the woman deceased.

The Glacier County coroner at about 7:30 pm is transporting the body to a medical examiner in Missoula for an autopsy.

The name of the woman has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

Park staff thanked Glacier County, ALERT, Babb Ambulance and US Border Patrol for their support, along with numerous bystanders for their assistance.

