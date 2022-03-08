Watch
1st trial in Capitol riot ends with conviction on all counts

Capitol Riot First Trial
Dana Verkouteren/AP
This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William Welch, third from right, listening as prosecutor Risa Berkower, speaks at the podium at center, as a video depicts a handgun on the waist of Reffitt, at left, for members of the jury and audience in Federal Court, in Washington, Monday, March 7, 2022. Reffitt, a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist, is the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial. Also pictured from left, are prosecutors Tom Ryan, Jeff Nestler, and Amanda Rohde. Man at top right is unidentified, (Dana Verkouteren via AP)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 14:13:09-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun.

In the first federal trial stemming from the Jan. 6 attacks, Guy Wesley Reffitt was found guilty by a jury on all five counts he faced.

Prosecutors said Reffitt interfered with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and threatened his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.

According to CNN, Reffitt's 19-year-old son testified at the trial about his father's far-right political extremism and loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

The teenager reportedly met with an FBI agent and turned over evidence that showed his father was at the Trump rally prior to the Capitol riot.

CBS News reports that Reffitt faces a maximum of 60 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

